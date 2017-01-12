French court releases Kosovo as Serbia requests extradition

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Orient Occident: East meets West
Orient Occident's debut album
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Orient Occident: East meets West
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 1
  • media
    International report
    Uganda's DJ Rachael is marking 20 years in the music business
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Could universal basic income work for France?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Digital detox
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Law War Kosovo Serbia France

French court releases Kosovo as Serbia requests extradition

By
media Ramush Haradinaj in The Hague in 2012 Reuters/Koen van Weel

A French court has released former Kosovo rebel leader and prime minister Ramush Haradinaj under judicial control while awaiting the arrival of an extradition request from Serbia, which accuses him of war crimes.

The appeal court in Colmar, eastern France, placed Haradinaj under judicial control and ordered him to surrender his passport to police while the authorities wait to examine Serbia's extradition request.

He will be summoned to a further hearing on whether or not to comply with the request.

Haradinaj, who led the Kosovo Liberation Army in a war to leave Serbia in 1998-99, was arrested at Belgrade's request at Bâle-Mulhouse airport last week.

After Kosovo became independent in 2008 he briefly became prime minister and is now a leading opposition MP.

During Thursday's hearing the court heard that Serbia has filed accusations with Interpol that Haradinaj had ordered the illegal detention of civilians, that some prisoners had been subjected to torture, inhuman treatment and rape and that "some were killed, sometimes by Mr Haradinaj's own hands".

The accusations are "purely political", Haradinaj told the court in French.

His lawyer, Rachel Lindon, hailed his release as a "first step" towards the annulment of the Interpol notice and the refusal of the extradition request.

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.