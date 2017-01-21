Le Pen calls on Europe to 'wake up' after Trump victory at Euroright meeting

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let ‘em eat cake
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    African Media
    The Gambia: challenges of reporting in crisis situations
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let ‘em eat cake
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Béyéné
  • media
    Culture in France
    Rembrandt up close and kind of personal in Paris
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French chef shares New Year pastry with homeless
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Marine Le Pen Right-wing France Germany Islamophobia Front National

Le Pen calls on Europe to 'wake up' after Trump victory at Euroright meeting

By
media Marine Le Pen addresses the far-right conference in Koblenz Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen hailed the election of Donald Trump and predicted that 2017 will be the year Europeans "wake up" at a conference of hardline nationalist parties in Germany. Le Pen's presence at the "counter-summit" caused dissent in the ranks of the German host party, with complaints that her National Front (FN) is too left-wing.

"2016 was the year the Anglo-Saxon world woke up; 2017, I am sure, the people of continental Europe will wake up," Le Pen told a cheering crowd in the west German city of Koblenz. "It's no longer a question of if, but when."

Participants expressed admiration for newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump and hope to emulate his rise to power on a wave of anti-establishment resentment, similar to that seen in the UK's Brexit vote.

The conference, the first of its kind, brings together parties that have joined the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group, founded by Le Pen in 2015, in the European parliament.

Frauke Petry of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), Geert Wilders of the Dutch anti-Islam Freedom Party, Harald Vilimsky, secretary general of the Freedom Party of Austria and Matteo Salvini of Italy's anti-EU Northern League were all in attendance.

Le Pen, who expects to make it to the second round in France's presidential election in May, predicted victory for her cothinkers across the continent.

"Now we have to pass on to the next stage, the stage where we are no longer content to be a minority in the European parliament, the stage where we are a majority at the ballot box in every election," she declared.

The Netherlands is to hold an election in March and Germany in September.

Success would mean an end to the "old world", she said.

Counter-demo attracts 3,000

Le Pen lashed German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had ruled out meeting her while she was in Germany, describing her decision to accept thousands of refugees as "a day-to-day catastrophe".

About 3,000 people demonstrated against "right-wing populism" outside the conference hall, waving effigies of Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin.

Several German media were barred from covering the meeting because of alleged bias against the AfD.

AfD split over Le Pen's presence

The announcement that Le Pen was to attend the conference aroused criticism in the AfD's ranks.

The Germany party has a liberal economic policy, while Le Pen's revamped FN says it stands for the defence of France's social services and advocates interventionist economic policies and some state intervention.

"The FN is a socialist party," the party's leader in Berlin, Georg Pazderski, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. "Personally I have reservations."

Alexander Gauland, a high-profile member known for his anti-immigrant statements, said that, while the two parties have much in common on the EU, "I'm told there are strongly socialist currents" in the party.

Petry's co-leader Joerg Meuthen has said Le Pen's group was a "party that has fundamentally nationalist and socialist ideas, which are alien to our party".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.