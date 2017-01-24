RFI in 15 languages

 

Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
The Canal de l'Ourcq in Pantin
 
Europe
Crime France Ireland

Irish men arrested for French tarmac scam

By
media French police say the tarmac widespread is common throughout the country AFP

Two Irish men have been arrested in the south of France for a tarmac scam on local farmers.

A farmer near the south-western city of Albi went to police after the two men tried to overcharge him for poor-quality work and became violent when he refused.

The scam is widespread in France, according to police.

It involves approaching property owners with an offer to tarmac a road at a bargain-basement price, claiming that the asphalt to be used is left over from another job.

When the work is finished, usually badly, the perpetrators demand a much higher price and rough up the owner if he refuses to pay.

The farmer who went to police said that, after being threatened and pushed around, he paid the men a cheque for 4,800 euros.

The suspects carried out similar frauds last year in other parts of south-west France, according to police.

They will appear in court on 8 June.

