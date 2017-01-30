France questions Paris, Brussels attacks suspect Abrini for a day

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
  • media
    Global Focus
    Has Egyptian cotton reached the end of the road?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Community Hero
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on - Part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Aurelio, music 'best weapon' to defend Garifuna rights
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Terrorism Paris attacks Brussels attacks France Belgium

France questions Paris, Brussels attacks suspect Abrini for a day

By
media Stills of Abrini during the Brussels airport attack Reuters/CCTV/Belgian Federal Police/

Key Paris terror attacks suspect Mohamed Abrini was handed over to the French investigators for a period of one day on Monday. Abrini was the "man in the hat" caught on camera during last year's Brussels airport attack.

Mohamed Abrini was transferred to the French judicial authorities on Monday so that they could look into his links with the November 2015 Paris attacks.

He was to stay just 24 hours in Paris, according to French magazine l'Obs.

Two days before the November attacks, he was filmed in a filling station on the road to Paris with Salah Abdeslam, only survivor of the commando that committed the attacks.

He is also suspected to have accompanied the two suicide bombers at Brussels airport in March 2016 and to have deposited a bomb in a bag there.

He has confessed to being the "man in the hat" filmed by surveillance cameras.

Abrini was arrested in April 2016 and has since been detained in Belgium's Nivelles prison, where he is inn provisional detention.

Identified as a radical Islamist by Belgian investigators, Abrini is believed to have briefly visited Syria last year.

His younger brother Suleiman, 20, died there.

He was known to security services as belonging to the same terror cell as Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who has been identified as the principal organiser of the Paris attacks.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.