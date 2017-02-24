Wilders security scare escalates Dutch election campaign

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Çiğdem Aslan and a thousand cranes
Çiğdem Aslan
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Çiğdem Aslan and a thousand cranes
  • media
    International report
    Cape Town Art Fair showcases artists from Africa
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 2
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
  • media
    International report
    Catalonia to scrap siesta
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Netherlands Geert Wilders Islam Security

Wilders security scare escalates Dutch election campaign

By
media Dutch far right Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders campaigns for the 2017 Dutch election in Spijkenisse, a suburb of Rotterdam, Netherlands, 18 February 2017. Reuters/Michael Kooren TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Netherlands far-right Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders has gone underground ahead of the country's general election, after a police agent reportedly leaked information about him to a Moroccan gang. Authorities have insisted Wilders is safe.

The leader of the poll-topping Dutch Freedom Party (PVV), took to Twitter to announce the "very disturbing news" that he was suspending all public campaigning until further notice.

It comes after the discovery of a possible mole in his security apparatus. The firebrand MP is already under 24-hour police protection and has been for 12 years now.

"It's certainly unusual and that is exactly why we are shocked," Ben Tallis, a senior researcher at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, told RFI by phone on Friday.

"We have to be able to place trust in public servants such as these close protection officers, because they play an essential role in safeguarding our democracy," he said.

Tensions are escalating, three weeks to go before the country's general election in which the Freedom Party and the Liberals of Prime Minister Mark Rutte are neck-and-neck.

Wilders courted controversy on Saturday at the launch of his official campaign by promising to crack down on "Moroccan scum".

"I don't think it's fair to say he had it coming," reckons Tallis. "Oviously Wilders has tested the boundaries of free speech, but this is not the way to address those grievances. And while this kind of action from this officer may be seen as something as a threat to our democracy, Wilders is also a threat to our democracy."

For other critics like Dr André Krouwel, a political scientist from the University of Amsterdam, Wilders is blowing up the security threat for personal gain.

Media spectacle

"Why would you make your security and how it's organized into a media spectacle? That's the opposite of what you should be doing with your security protocols," he told RFI.

A publicity stunt or not, anything that touches upon security or death threats hits a raw nerve in the Netherlands, which is no stranger to political violence.

Flamboyant far-right leader Pim Foruyn was assassinated just nine days before elections in 2002, in part because of his virulent rhetoric. But for Krouwel, the similarities end there.

"Fortyn asked for protection and wasn't given any, that's why he was killed. So you can really blame the authorities there for not protecting its citizens. With Wilders he's been kept safe since 2005. And they've now also exposed the guy that might have been a risk, so they're actually doing their job! Of course, he's managed to frame it that the elites are collaborating with Moroccan policemen to betray him!"

His former Freedom Party member Ehsam Jami disagrees:

"I can tell you personally, this isn't a campaign stunt. I've myself been under police protection just like Wilders for two years, and I can guarantee you that if that would have happened to me, I would have done exactly the same thing. It's my life you know, it's not something you play with," he told RFI.

Terror could win

Ehsan Jami was put under police protection for criticizing Islam and went on to set up an organization for those Muslims wishing to abandon their Islamic faith.

The parallels with Wilders are clear, but Jami doesn't think the far-right leader's plans to ban the Qu'ran and close down mosques and Islamic schools is the right method to win.

"I'm a constitutionalist, he has to match the very constitution we're defending. How are we going to reach this by banning the Qu'ran?  What about the morality? We're better than that."

Asked whether he thought the death threat on Wilders life could hurt or bolsten him, Jami said it was too early to tell.

"He might win the elections, or one or two seats behind the Liberal party, if there's a terror attack in the Netherlands or Europe he will win.. by far. Between now and election day March 15th, if anything happens in that perspective he will win."

Wilders, however, has lost the last four elections and looks likely to be shut out of government again unless he finds a coalition partner.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose Liberal party is the closest ideologically, has ruled out any deal with him.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.