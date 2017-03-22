Police officer 'stabbed', 'assailant' shot outside UK parliament

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
A homeless man draws a picture next to his belongings in central Athens
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is there a Catholic vote in France?
  • media
    International report
    Disarming and reintegrating CAR rebels
  • media
    International media
    Rwanda radio tackles relationship counselling and sex education
  • media
    Global Focus
    Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
United Kingdom Britain Security

Police officer 'stabbed', 'assailant' shot outside UK parliament

By
media Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London REUTERS/Toby Melville

British police shot a suspected attacker outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday after an officer was stabbed in what police said was a "terrorist" incident.

The building in the heart of the British capital was immediately sealed off and MPs and staff ordered to remain inside.

 

David Lidington, the leader of parliament's lower House of Commons who is responsible for arranging government business, told MPs: "What I am able to say to the house is there has been a serious incident.

"It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police.

"There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster," he said.

He said he could not go into further details until there was confirmation from the police and security authorities.

Prime Minister Theresa May is safe, a statement from her Downing Street office said, and she was seen getting into a car and being driven away from parliament.

Lidington said an air ambulance was at the scene to take away casualties.

TV pictures showed traffic halted on the nearby Westminster Bridge and emergency vehicles swarming around. The busy bridge was completely shut off to traffic.

Armed police swarmed to the area which was quickly sealed off to the public.

The incident came on the same day that Belgium was marking a year since its most deadly attack, when 32 people were killed in suicide bombings at Brussels Airport and a metro station.

In July 2005, four British suicide bombers inspired by Al-Qaeda attacked London's transport system during rush hour, killing 52 people.

Two weeks later, there was an attempt to carry out a second wave of attacks.

A spokesman for the House of Commons told reporters:

"We can confirm that the sitting has been suspended in the Commons at the moment. We are aware of a security incident that has taken place."

London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: "We were called at approx 2:40 pm to reports of an incident at Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident -- police on the scene.

"Officers -- including firearms officers -- are on scene and dealing with the incident."

A staff member in parliament, who did not want to be named, told AFP: "I definitely heard shots. I saw someone in dark clothing go down."

Westminster station on the London Underground train network, which is opposite the Houses of Parliament, was closed over to the incident.

 

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.