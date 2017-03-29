Brexit starts - and it’s going to be a rough road out of the EU

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Party-On Pakistan !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Highlighting transgender issues in Vietnam.
  • media
    Sports Insight
    One step closer to Russia 2018
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Party-On Pakistan !
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Brexit United Kingdom European Union Scotland Northern Ireland

Brexit starts - and it’s going to be a rough road out of the EU

By
media British Prime Minister Theresa May announced the Brexit proceedings before MPs in the Westminster Parliament, London, 29 March 2017. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

The British government officially launched the process of leaving the European Union (EU) on Wednesday, pitting itself against the EU, several parts of the UK, and the two-year time limit of the negotiation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday formally notified European Council President Donald Tusk that her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty.

If the main topics to resolve are agreed to be the future of trade ties, rights of citizens and the outstanding debts from the UK’s previous commitments to the EU, friction is already clear in the different negotiation strategies.

“The British want to get straight into the nitty-gritty of citizens’ rights and the future relationship between the two,” says Simon Tilford, deputy director of the London-based Centre for European Reform.

“Obviously they understand they need to negotiate the divorce settlement alongside that but they want to be doing it simultaneously.

“The EU, not so much. They want to talk about money, they might then talk about citizens’ rights but only when they have an agreement on all of the outstanding things to do with the divorce will they get serious talking about the future deal.”

Brexit bill cannot be ignored

Brussels has suggested the UK owes up to 60 billion euros for previous commitments to the EU, although Britain says the figure is far too high.

This at least shows the political dimension of calculating the bill but also a potential starting point for resolving a key issue.

“I think the very first thing we need to decide is whether this is actually a divorce or whether it is a club membership that is simply withdrawn,” says Maria Demertzis, deputy director of the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.

“In a typical divorce, you split your assets and you split your liabilities but, if the relationship between a country and the EU is considered as a membership of a club, the moment you leave the club, you have no claim on the assets,” she points out.

“It’s not clear what the relationship between the EU as an institution and every single country is in this respect.”

The difficulty for Britain is that, in any case, Article 50 starts the clock ticking in a negotiation in which it has the most to lose and in which it cannot avoid the payment issue for long.

“It’s going to have to pay, so it’s a question of how much it pays and how the British government can spin those payments,” says Tilford, adding that any payment May announces would put her in hot water at home.

“Politically in the UK, that would be toxic. But at the same time, if it doesn’t pay, the EU will resist or refuse to move on to the much more important negotiations for Britain over the future trading relationship.”

Scotland, Northern Ireland add to confusion

Complicating matters for the British government, Brexit has sent Scotland looking for a new independence referendum and raised the question of Northern Ireland’s border with Ireland, which becomes Britain’s only land border with the EU.

“I’ve seen the border wither away as a practical phenomenon in my lifetime,” says Nicholas White, a former politician in Northern Ireland and now a consultant with APCO Worldwide in Brussels.

“Now, we’re in a situation where it may be restored and this is going to upset a lot of people,” he remarks. “And we face a situation where Scotland is being taken out of a European Union that it voted to stay in.”

While Whyte does not believe either Scotland or Northern Ireland are on the verge of major constitutional changes, he fears May’s administration does not fully appreciate the complexity it is faced with.

“I do think that how Theresa May and the Conservative government handle this situation is going to have dramatic medium-term effects on the United Kingdom,” he says.

“The more it looks like a process that is driven only by Conservatives, only in their own interest or the interest of London or of England, the more difficult it’s going to be to sell that at as a process that’s good for the UK as a whole.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.