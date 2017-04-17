RFI in 15 languages

 

Europe
Portugal Airplane crash

Five die in plane crash near Lisbon

By
media Members of civilian protection are seen near a supermarket in a residential area outside Lisbon where a small aircraft crashed on April 17, 2017. Rafael Marchante/REUTERS

Five people, including three French nationals, died when a Swiss-registered light aircraft crashed into a supermarket warehouse in the Lisbon suburbs on Monday, rescue services said.

The fatalities comprised the pilot and three passengers who were aboard the aircraft, plus a man who was at the warehouse at the time, they said in a statement.

Three other people were slightly injured.

The warehouse is located about a kilometre from an aerodrome at Tires, in the district of Cascais.

The twin-engine Piper PA-31 plane had just taken off on a flight to the southern French city of Marseille when it crashed, hitting a truck parked at the warehouse.

About 90 firefighters mobilised to fight a blaze, which was quickly put out. A neighbouring house was also damaged.

- AFP

