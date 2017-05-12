Macron to visit Merkel on Monday

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Emmanuel Macron (L) with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the election campaign
Twitter @EmmanuelMacron
French president-elect Emmanuel Macron is to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday on his first trip abroad in his new role. Germany is traditionally the first country newly elected French leaders meet.
Merkel and Macron will meet on Monday before holding a joint press conference and attending an official dinner, the German leader's spokesman, Steffan Seibert, said on Friday.
Although Seibert made no comment on what the pair would discuss, French sources told wire services probable subjects would include security, the economy and investment, social dumping and posted workers, a question that proved contentious during the French presidential election.
Germany is by tradition a newly elected French leader's first port of call and Macron is likely to be well-received by Merkel, who met him twice during the election campaign and was quick to hail his victory on 7 May.