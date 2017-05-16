Merkel conciliatory on EU treaty changes as Macron visits Berlin

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
25% of voters failed to show to the polls in the second round of the French presidential election on May 7, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Injured Ukrainian veterans to take part in Invictus Games
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
  • media
    International report
    The legend of Lavoisier
  • media
    Global Focus
    A new film festival on African agriculture as key to ethical …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vive la France! Vive la République!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
French government announcement postponed to Wednesday

French President Emmanuel Macron has delayed the announcement of his cabinet until Wednesday, a day later than originally planned, his office says. The delay until 1300 GMT on Wednesday was to allow the "tax status" of potential ministers to be checked, along with possible conflicts of interest, the presidency said in a statement.

Europe
Eurozone Germany France Angela Merkel Emmanuel Macron Presidential election 2017

Merkel conciliatory on EU treaty changes as Macron visits Berlin

By
media German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it would be possible to amend European Union's basic treaty after meeting France's new President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin on Monday. Earlier German government representatives seemed to rule such changes out when discussing Macron's plans to reform the eurozone.

"From the German point of view, it's possible to change the treaty if it makes sense," Merkel said at a joint press conference. "If we can say why, what for, what the point is, then Germany will be ready."

Macron has proposed a eurozone budget, finance minister and parliament and in Berlin declared that Europe has reached a "historic moment", faced with "the rise of populisms" and the danger of disintegration of the EU.

Before his visit officials had said it was "not realistic" to propose amending EU treaties, a process that requires the agreement of all member countries.

But Merkel has said that it is vital for Macron to succeed with many German politicians frightened of the prospect of the Eurosceptic National Front winning the French presidency in five years' time.

Its candidate, Marine Le Pen, faced Macron in the French presidential deciding round, winning 10.6 million votes.

German public opinion

While promising to make big changes in France, Macron even challenged Merkel to confront German reluctance to pay more in the interest of European reform.

"I believe in mutual confidence," he said. "To achieve that, each side has to do what is necessary. I have to make thoroughgoing reforms that are necessary for our country. Madame Chancellor has a job to do convincing public opinion."

But he tried to answer German concern about shouldering the debts run up by other eurozone countries, saying he opposed the "mutualisation of old debts", while adding that joint financing of future projects should be considered.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.