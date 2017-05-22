Macron calls for Greek debt relief as eurozone ministers, IMF meet

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
Reuters/Alkis Konstantindis
French President Emmanuel Macron has told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that he wanted to see a deal to reduce Athens's debt burden as eurozone finance ministers met IMF officials met in Brussels to discuss a new aid package for the crisis-hit country.
Macron would like to see an agreement on the long-term relief of Greece's debt burden soon, he told Tsipras during a telephone call on Monday.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire would be proposing this "roadmap" in Brussels, officials said.
The eurozone ministers have to find a balance between the position of the IMF, which wants a detailed timetable, and Germany, which is not keen on a specific agreement.
Le Maire and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble agreed on the need for eurozone integration to be speeded up, as Macron advocated in his election campaign and in a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after his presidential win, they said at a meeting in Brussels on Monday morning.
Le Maire also said that British withdrawal from the European Union was an opportunity for the EU's finance sector.