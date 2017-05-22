Macron to host Putin at Versailles next Monday

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
With Brigitte Macron will France have a first lady?
Brigitte Macron arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on May 14, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    With Brigitte Macron will France have a first lady?
  • media
    International media
    Is media treament of LGBT issues equal and fair?
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Does Jakarta's governor's exit signal a rise in religious intolerance?
  • media
    Global Focus
    West Africa fishing communities working hard for little return
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Fast Kenyans and dinosaur eggs
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Russia France Syria Vladimir Putin Emmanuel Macron

Macron to host Putin at Versailles next Monday

By
media Russian President Vladimir Putin Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Russia's Vladimir Putin next Monday at the Versailles château, the former seat of the French kings which is to host an exhibition on Peter the Great's visit to France 300 years ago.

The French presidency announced Putin's visit, his first since Macron's election, on Monday and the Kremlin confirmed it.

There will be an "exchange of opinions" on international and regional questions, "notably the fight against terrorism and the solution of the crises in Syria and Ukraine", a Kremlin statement said.

Macron and Putin will also open the exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of the Russian tsar's first visit to France, which, the statement said, was "the basis for the stable relations between our two countries".

Putin phoned Macron the day after his election and called on him to end the "mutual mistrust" of François Hollande's term in office.

Russian ambassador to Paris Alexander Orlov recently commented that the most urgent question to settle was that of Syria, where Moscow backs President Bashar al-Assad, whom France holds responsible for the bloody civil war in his country.

Macron's supporters accused Russia of being behind cyberattacks on them during the presidential campaign, a charge the Kremlin denies.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.