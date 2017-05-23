RFI in 15 languages

 

With Brigitte Macron will France have a first lady?
Brigitte Macron arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on May 14, 2017.
 
Urgent
22 killed, dozens injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Twenty-two people, including children, have been killed and dozens injured by a suicide boimber at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande, in Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years. The authorities are treating it as a terrorist incident. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his horror and consternation.

Europe
Manchester Attack Cannes 2017 France Terrorism

Cannes festival to hold minute's silence for Manchester attack victims

By
media Forensics investigators work at the Manchester Arena in Manchester on May 23, 2017. Reuters/Darren Staples

The Cannes film festival will hold a minute's silence on its famed red carpet on Tuesday for victims of the pop concert suicide-bombing in the British city of Manchester, organisers said.

"At 3.00pm (1300 GMT) we will be at the top of the stairs to observe a minute of silence," Cannes festival chief Thierry Fremaux said, adding that a fireworks display planned for the evening had been cancelled.

"I want to express our solidarity with the city of Manchester," Fremaux said before a screening at the world's biggest film festival.

"We must show that we will not be bowed and that life will continue."

Security has been tight for the past week in the southern French resort, where a host of A-list stars, including Nicole Kidman and Will Smith, have flown in for the festival.

Ten months after Nice attack

Just 10 months after the jihadist truck attack in nearby Nice, which killed 86 people, unprecedented measures have been taken to protect the Cannes festival, with large concrete barriers put up in a bid to prevent another vehicle assault and snipers positioned on the roof above sensitive sites.

Cannes Mayor David Lisnard also offered his "heartfelt thoughts" to families of the 22 killed and dozens injured in Monday night's attack at an Ariana Grande stadium concert in Manchester.

"The threat is at maximum. We will stay on maximum alert to prevent it and protect everyone, residents and festival-goers, from the risk of an attack," Lisnard said on Twitter.

