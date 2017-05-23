French President Macron voices horror over Manchester attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his "horror" at the bombing that killed 22 people and injured more than 50 at a pop concert in the British city of Manchester on Monday night. There are no signs of a coordinated Europe-wide attack, a French government spokesman said.

Macron "learnt with horror and shock about the attack that took place yesterday evening" and plans to speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May by telephone, his office said in a statement.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe condemned the attack as "the most cowardly terrorism" aimed "specifically and knowingly" at young people.

A man reportedly set off a bomb at Manchester's Arena concert hall where American singer Ariana Grance, who is popular with teenagers, had just appeared as part of a world tour.

Philippe compared the blast to the attack on Paris's Bataclan concert hall in November 2015 and called for "the most complete vigilance faced by a threat that is more than ever present".

No sign of Europe-wide plan

Macron, Philippe and Interior Minister Gérard Collomb were in contact soon afterwards, according to government spokesman Christophe Castaner.

"We have again to ensure that there is no internationaly coordinated plan to attack Europe," he told France 2 television.

But he added, "We have no indication that this is the case and I wish to reassure the French people on that."

Western powers must act in the Middle East and the Sahel "where the organisation and the origin of the evil is", Castaner said, while also calling for measures to increase tracking of people who are becoming "radicalised" online and fight cyberterrorism.

The French embassy in Britain said on Friday it was doing all it could to establish the nationality of the victims.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her "horror" and "sorrow" at the attack, on Tuesday morning.