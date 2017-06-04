Eiffel tower to go dark for London attack victims

Paris's Eiffel Tower is to turn off its lights on Sunday night as a tribute to the victims of Saturday night's London attack. President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of European cooperation to fight terrorism in a phone call with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday.

"Tonight, at 12:45 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack. #EiffelTower" a tweet announced on Sunday.

The Paris landmark made the same gesture for the victims of terror attacks in Kabul and Baghdad this week and for those of the 22 May Manchester attack.

Ce soir, à 00h45, je m'éteindrai en hommage aux victimes de l'attentat de Londres. #tourEiffel pic.twitter.com/9JbP8UKdiL — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) 4 juin 2017

Macron, who tweeted that "France is more than ever at the UK's side" when news of the London attack broke, "reiterated the importance" of "European cooperation in the fight against terrorism" during the conversation, a statement from his office said.

Macron also expressed France's support for Britain and said it was vital to fight propaganda on social networks.

Four French nationals were among the 48 people injured when three men drove a van into pedestrians and then went on a stabbing spree, killing seven people.

The three attackers were shot dead by police.

Trump attacks London mayor

The leaders of the Germany, the US, Russia, Turkey, the European Union, Canada, the Arab League, the Netherlands and Italy have condemned the violence, as has Pope Francis.

Some of Trump's tweets have proved controversial, however.

In one he called on people to "stop being politically correct" and clamp down on terror and in another he poured scorn on London Mayor Sadiq Khan's attempt to reassure the public.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'," the US president declared.

Khan has "more important things to do" than respond to an "ill-informed" tweet, the mayor's office said later in the day.

12 arrested in east London

Police arrested 12 people in the east London district of Barking on Sunday.

Sky News TV reported that the home of one of the assailants was one of the properties raided.

May said the attack was driven by the same "evil ideology of Islamist extremism" behind last week's Manchester suicide bombing, which killed 22 people, and the Westminster attack in March, in which five died.