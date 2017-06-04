Londoners shocked as news of new UK terror attack comes through

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Mamane’s international cast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mamane’s international cast
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Eighth Champions Trophy cricket tournament kicks off
  • media
    World music matters
    Malian artist Oumou Sangaré releases new album Mogoya
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's wildlife helps develop new enzymes for industry
  • media
    Cinefile
    Abel Ferrara rocks and other less-publicised films at Cannes
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
21 London attack victims in critical condition

21 of the 48 people injured in last night's London Bridge attack are in a critical condition, Britain's National Health Service announced on Sunday afternoon. Seven people were killed by the three attackers, who were shot dead by police.

Europe
London Terrorism United Kingdom

Londoners shocked as news of new UK terror attack comes through

By
media People being taken away from the scene of Saturday evening's attack on London Bridge Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Londoners out on the town of on Saturday night were shocked and disorientated as news came through that three men had driven a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and launched a knife attack in nearby Borough Market. The capital was placed under security lockdown.

“When is it going to stop?” Anne asked her husband, less than an hour after reports of an "incident" began to emerge. 

The couple were out visiting friends when they heard news that a van had rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge while others had been stabbed in nearby Borough market. 

“It’s like the Westminster attack all over again,” said the 47-year-old, in reference to the March attack which saw attacker Khalid Masoud mow down six people and injure 50 others. 

At around 11.00pm BST, details of the UK's latest tragedy were still few and far between, right down to simple travel instructions. 

“We’ve had to go back to Shadwell station because all the exits at Bank are closed,” said Chris with a note of frustration in his voice. “You’d think they would have told us.” 

Out on the streets of the capital confusion was high. 

Police cordon of bridges

Night revelers were left to walk home after police cordoned off London and Southwark Bridge with a 400-metre cordon. 

Crowds formed at bus stops, as taxi after taxi came and went. 

Nicholas was at a wedding when he first heard the reports. 

“I tried to get out early because I knew it would be chaos getting home.” 

He was right. As we were talking, two police officers approached the bus stop on Bishop’s Gate high street and order all the passengers to find alternative means of getting home. 

A stabbing had also been reported in the Vauxhall area. But police later said this was not connected to the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market. 

“I understand they have a job to do," Nicholas said. "But we have to get home.” 

He had been waiting for his bus for over an hour, only to learn now that no bus will come.

“In incidents like this we just needed to be given clearer information, and we just don’t seem to be able to get that. We just get pieces of information and that’s not good enough.” 

Muslims disown attacks

Elsewhere, taxi drivers like Abdelaziz were worried about what might come next. 

“I feel like I have to tell everyone getting on board that I’m a Muslim to show them that this horrific, disgusting attack is not the Islam I grew up with," he explained.

The attackers' identities are still unknown, as Britain's Counter Terrorism Command investigates how two more attacks were allowed to happen, so soon after the Manchester arena bombing

“There’s going to be a backlash it’s inevitable," Abdelaziz went on. “Something’s got to be done, but I don’t have the solution for it.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.