President confirms 3rd French victim of London attack

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Last day of UK election campaigning and Tories are nervous
Traffic passes a poster ahead of the forthcoming general election in south London on June 7, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Last day of UK election campaigning and Tories are nervous
  • media
    International report
    Security an important campaign issue in UK elections
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Hijarbies - the unlikely star of Instagram goes global
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Has there been a shift in the French political system?
  • media
    Global Focus
    From fighting AIDS to demanding rights: LGBT activism in Senegal
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
France United Kingdom Terrorism

President confirms 3rd French victim of London attack

By
media People near the scene of the recent attack observe a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday confirmed a third citizen had died in the jihadist attack in London, after police searching for a missing Frenchman found a body in the River Thames.

"We received confirmation of the new toll this morning. There are three deaths and eight injuries on the French side," Macron said, deploring the "heavy toll these attacks have taken on us".

London police said earlier they had recovered a body from the river in their search for Xavier Thomas, a 45-year-old missing since the weekend attack.

The body was found late on Tuesday about two kilometres (1.2 miles) downstream from London Bridge, where Saturday's truck-ramming and knife attacks began.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Mr. Thomas' next of kin have been informed of this development," the police said.

Thomas, who was visiting London for the weekend with his girlfriend, has not been seen since Saturday's assault which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

If the body is identified as his, he would be an eighth victim.

The current death toll stands at seven people after three assailants wearing fake suicide vests mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and launched a stabbing spree in bars in nearby Borough Market.

Police had issued an appeal for information about Thomas on Tuesday, saying he and his girlfriend were walking over the bridge when the attack started and that he might have been struck by the van and thrown into the river.

His girlfriend, who was hit by the vehicle, is seriously injured in hospital.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.