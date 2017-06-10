Freed French photographer says Erdogan'sTurkey sending message to press

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 2
People pass by the seventh station of the cross on Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2017 French presidential poll scorecard
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Mansfarroll and Campana Project pay tribute to jazz great Dizzy …
  • media
    International report
    What happens after eviction from east Jerusalem? Part 1
  • media
    International report
    Last day of UK election campaigning and Tories are nervous
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
France Press freedom Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Freed French photographer says Erdogan'sTurkey sending message to press

By
media Mathias Depardon arrives in Paris on Friday AFP

A French photojournalist said his month-long detention was a message from the Turkish government to journalists on returning to Paris on Friday night. Mathias Depardon was accused of terrorist propaganda and supporting terrorist groups, namely the Kurdish separatist PKK, over photographs he had taken in recent years.

 

"I think the idea was to send a strong message to foreign and Turkish journalists who are intending to cover news in southeast Turkey," told journalists on his return to France.

Depardon was detained on 8 May in while on assignment in Hasankeyf near the Syrian border while on assignment for National Geographic magazine.

"I knew that legally I could be detained up to a year," he said.

The south-east region has seen renewed fighting between Kurdish rebels and Turkish security forces since a fragile truce collapsed in 2015.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has clamped down on press freedom in recent years, in particular since last year's failed coup.

Depardon was also accused of working without a press card - because his card was in the process of being renewed.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who last weekend asked Erdogan to ensure the journalist's return to France "as soon as possible", said in a statement: "France is committed to freedom of the press and the protection of journalists everywhere."

Depardon was deported from Turkey after living and working there for several years.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.