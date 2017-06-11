Live! - results of the first round of France's parliamentary election

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
French voters go to the polls again on Sunday 11 June in the first round of a parliamentary election that follows the presidential poll that saw Emmanuel Macron elected head of state.You can follow the results live after polls close at 8.00pm by clicking on the graphic below.