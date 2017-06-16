MEPs lift Marine Le Pen immunity in defamation case

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Under-reporting fish catches off Africa's coast, Part 2
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Under-reporting fish catches off Africa's coast, Part 2
  • media
    Culture in France
    Centenary events in Paris show great French sculptor Auguste …
  • media
    International report
    Industrial fishing off the African coast, Part 1
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Looking abroad to make French cities safer for women
  • media
    International report
    Same-sex marriage in the Faroe islands
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Marine Le Pen French politics

MEPs lift Marine Le Pen immunity in defamation case

By
media France's far-right National Front (FN) leader and parliamentary candidate Marine Le Pen (R) gives a speech next to Henin-Beaumont Mayor Steeve Briois (L) after polls closed for the first round of the French elections in Henin-Beaumont, northern France FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

National Front (FN) leader Le Pen, who lost last month's French presidential election to Emmanuel Macron, is accused of defamation by Christian Estrosi, the mayor of the southern city of Nice.

She alleged in May 2015 that Estrosi financed a leading conservative Islamic group in France by allowing them to pay very low rent on a mosque, and said he was therefore morally complicit with jihadists.

MEPs voted in favour of lifting the immunity she enjoys as a member of the EU assembly, saying there was no reason to believe that the French legal case was motivated by the "intention of harming Marine Le Pen's parliamentary or political activity".

She did not attend the vote.

It is not linked to a separate demand by French prosecutors for MEPs to lift her immunity from prosecution over allegations that the FN used funds alloted for parliamentary assistants to pay party staff in France.

The decision comes a day after the European Parliament lifted the immunity of Le Pen's father Jean-Marie in response to a French racism investigation.

The elder Le Pen, who co-founded the National Front in 1972, is being investigated for saying in August 2009 that immigrants or people of immigrant origin were behind 90 percent of crimes.

Marine Le Pen is expected to be elected to the French national parliament this weekend to represent one of her party's strongholds, the northern former coal mining town of Henin-Beaumont.

If she is elected to the National Assembly, she is expected to give up her seat in the European Parliament which she has held since 2004.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.