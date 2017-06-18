Merkel congratulates Macron on 'clear parliamentary majority'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Baby Louis and his parents
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 00h00 - 02h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/19 00h00 GMT
  • 02h00 - 04h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/19 02h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/18 17h00 GMT
  • 19h00 - 21h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/18 19h00 GMT
  • 21h00 - 22h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/18 21h00 GMT
  • 22h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 06/18 22h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Baby Louis and his parents
  • media
    Global Focus
    South Africa trial to decide fate of Western Sahara phosphate …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nadal wins 10th Roland Garros title
  • media
    World music matters
    Songhoy Blues releases its ode to Resistance
  • media
    International report
    Under-reporting fish catches off Africa's coast, Part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
French Parliamentary Elections 2017

Merkel congratulates Macron on 'clear parliamentary majority'

By
media German Chancellor Angela Merkel Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on winning a "clear parliamentary majority" in elections on Sunday, her spokesman said.

The spokesman, Steffen Seibert, hailed the strong showing for Macron's year-old Republic on the Move (REM) in a tweet, adding that Merkel wished for "further good cooperation for Germany, France, Europe".

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also welcomed the vote's outcome, tweeting that it paved "the way for reforms in France+Europe".

Macron's centrist party won a massive majority in parliamentary elections, early projections showed, in a dramatic re-drawing of the French political map.

The new president's REM party and its allies MoDem are forecast to win between 355 and 425 seats in the 577-member National Assembly.

The result, if confirmed, would give 39-year-old Macron one of France's biggest post-war majorities, strengthening his hand in implementing the kind of business-friendly, pro-EU programme Berlin has long promoted.

Apart from loosening labour laws to try to boost employment, Macron also plans measures to deepen European integration and an overhaul of the French social security system.

Merkel has repeatedly stressed that it was crucial not only for France, but for Germany, to help Macron succeed.

Macron has forged the beginnings of a strong working relationship with the German leader since his election last month, despite significant differences over several issues including stewardship of the euro.

He chose Berlin for his first trip abroad as president.

At a joint press conference, Merkel threw her support behind Macron's call for a "historic reconstruction" of the European Union, even expressing some openness to a possible change to key treaties governing the bloc.

And earlier this month, they joined forces with Italy to criticise US President Donald Trump's decision to quit the Paris climate agreement, saying the pact was "not renegotiable".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.