Poland urges France to protect drivers as four charged over Calais death

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Mauritania's Noura Mint Seymali
Noura Mint Seymali.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Mauritania's Noura Mint Seymali
  • media
    International report
    Photojournalist Reza teaches in Buenos Aires slums
  • media
    International report
    Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron aims to make Paris start-up capital
  • media
    International report
    Greenpeace tracks down illegal fishing off African coast, Part …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Poland France Calais Migration

Poland urges France to protect drivers as four charged over Calais death

By
media Migrants speak with a lorry driver as they walk alongside vehicles on the route leading to the Channel Tunnel in Coquelles AFP PHOTO/Philippe Huguen

Poland on Wednesday urged France to guarantee security for its lorry drivers after A Polish man died in a crash caused by roadblock erected by migrants near the northern French port of Calais. Four migrants have been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak confirmed that the van driver, who died in the crash Tuesday, was Polish and requested French counterpart Gérard Collomb "take action to guarantee the security of Polish lorry drivers in the Calais region".

The driver, who has been named as Miroslav I, died after slamming into a truck stopped by a log roadblock which migrants had erected across the motorway at Guemps, on Calais's eastern outskirts, police said.

Before the Calais "Jungle" camp was closed last October, migrants desperate to reach Britain as stowaways on trucks frequently set up makeshift roadblocks, usually at night, to slow cross-Channel traffic and they have started to do so again recently..

'Deep concern' in Poland

Blaszczak told Collomb in a letter the incident had caused "deep concern" in Poland. Polish drivers account for a quarter of those plying long-distance European routes.

"It is unacceptable that illegal acts lead to a situation where innocent people die," added Blaszczak, who offered Polish help to "improve security in the Calais region."

Tuesday's death was the first for a driver since the migrant crisis hit France's Channel ports in 2014, although there have been numerous fatalities among migrants seeking to go to Britain by train and truck.

Four charged with manslaughter

Four migrants - two Afghan adults and two Eritrean minors - were charged with manslaughter, impeding traffic and endangering lives and detained on Wednesday night.

They reject the charges.

They were among nine migrants detained after being found in the back of a lorry at the scene.

The five others - all minors, four Eritreans and one Ethiopian - have been placed in confinement.

The Jungle was home to up to 10,000 at its height. Between 400 and 600 migrants are today thought to be living in the Calais area in precarious conditions in the hope of reaching Britain.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.