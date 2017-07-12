EU and Balkans seek way forward at summit

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Parisians come together to help migrants
Migrants line up to get tea at Porte de La Chapelle near Paris, July 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Centre National de la Danse goes Camping - but it's not what …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Parisians come together to help migrants
  • media
    International media
    Filming Madagascar’s lawless Red Zones
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer and Djokovic call for rule change on injured players
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
European Union Yugoslavia

EU and Balkans seek way forward at summit

By
media European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2017. Reuters/Francois Lenoir

Leaders of six European Union countries met counterparts from six Western Balkans nations in Trieste, Italy on Wednesday, for the fourth annual summit on relations at a time when the EU and the region face many challenges.

Rapprochement between the EU and the Balkans has been slow to meet hopes expressed at a summit in 2003, when Brussels leaders declared the future of the region was within the bloc.

Since then, only Slovenia and Croatia have joined the EU, and the process has stalled for Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

Currently, the EU has also frozen enlargement activities through to 2019 as faces multiple challenges posed by economic crisis, refugees, Brexit and relation with the United States under Donald Trump.

But participants in the summit say the event itself, which was to feature speeches by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is proof enough of the EU’s continued commitment to the region.

“Having all the high level politicians from the Western Balkans and EU member states emphasising the importance of regional cooperation and the accession process definitely shows that the Balkans are important to the EU,” says Marika Djolai of the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group, adding that building relations had a long way to go.

“The summit is great and the political support is great, but quite often when it comes to the more practical and technical level, there is definitely lack of progress, and I think that is the overall and genuine perception of the people.”

When it comes to association with the EU, the bloc demands democratic reforms, and the Balkans offer a mixed bag.

“In Macedonia, despite various serious attempts to prevent it, an elected government was formed and took power, and you’re seeing a slow return to functioning democratic institutions,” says Eric Gordy, a specialist in the region at University College London.

“Similarly in Kosovo, you’ve seen public outrage at corruption resulting in a surprising election result. But in other places in the region, what you really see is a consolidation of authoritarian and semi-authoritarian single-party or cartel rule that bodes very badly for the future.”

When it comes to the EU’s interest in the Balkans, Brussels has also to appear serious about standards of rule of law, freedom of the press, independence of the judiciary and protecting minority rights.

“There’s a serious problem among European politicians that there isn’t a consistent position taken,” Gordy says.

“For example during the recent elections in Macedonia, you have a surprising incident where the foreign minister of Austria appeared at a campaign event of a party trying to establish single-party rule and that tried to overturn the results of the elections once they were held.”

Wednesday’s summit was to discuss building a regional economic area, promoting youth exchange programs and financing infrastructure in transport and energy sectors, including a highway linking Serbia, Kosovo and Albania.

But public support and enthusiasm for the EU has somewhat waned in the region, with previous infrastructure initiatives failing to translate into a boost in approval.

“Support was declining in the past decade in all the countries of the region except Albania,” says Marika Djolai.

“Citizens of the Balkans are probably sceptical about joining the EU, but on the other hand, perhaps the governments sometimes decide to not so clearly communicate the EU support to the public, so even though investments like infrastructure or energy improve people’s everyday lives, it may not always be clear that the support comes from the EU.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.