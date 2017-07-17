RFI in 15 languages

 

International media
China cracks down on internet access by banning VPNs
China implemented a controversial cybersecurity law on June 1, 2017.
 
Europe
France United Kingdom Manmade disaster Fire London

France to tighten safety rules after Grenfell Tower tragedy

By
media The scorched facade of Grenfell Tower after the blaze Reuters/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

France's urban development minister wants to beef up fire hazard rules for buildings in the light of the Grenfell Tower fire in London last month.

Minister Jacques Mézard has called for French law to be tightened and for all buildings with the same kind of thermal insulation as Grenfell Tower to be identified, his ministry announced on Monday.

He called for changes to be made "without delay" after reading a report commissioned following the London blaze, which cost at least 80 lives, and said that particular care should be paid to buildings that are renovated.

He also commissioned another report that would identify all buildings "likely to present similarities to the Grenfell block" and make concrete proposals on preventing such disasters in France.

The aluminium and polyethylene panels used for cladding on Grenfell Tower are believed to have encouraged the spread of the fire.

