Europe
Spanish attacks

French police looking for driver of white van in Barcelona attacks

By
media Catalan autonomous police officers, known as Mosso d'Esquadra stand guard outside a house in Ripoll during a search linked to the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks on August 18, 2017 PAU BARRENA / AFP

French police are looking for the driver of a white Renault Kangoo van that may been used by people involved in the attacks in and around Barcelona, a French police source has told the Reuters news agency.

"There is a search for a person who might be the driver of that vehicle. He was involved in the attacks. The last time he was seen was in that vehicle. Spanish police have forwarded details to the French police," the source said.

Le Parisien newspaper said on its website that the Kangoo was one of three vehicles rented by the attackers but that it had not been found yet and that it might have been driven to France.

The source did not specifically address the details given by the paper.

Thirteen people were killed in Barcelona when a van plowed into crowds in a busy street on Thursday. Hours later, police shot dead five people in the resort of Cambrils, 120 km (75 miles) down the coast, after they drove their car at pedestrians and police officers.

A Spanish woman was killed in the Cambrils incident.

