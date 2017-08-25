RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
Israeli Defence Forces at Gush Etzion
 
Europe
Poland Emmanuel Macron Europe

Poland 'goes against European interests': Macron

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint news conference with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (not pictured) in Euxinograd residence, near Varna, Bulgaria, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

French President Emmanuel Macron criticised Poland's conservative government for going against Europe's interests. He also warned Warsaw risked finding itself "on the margins" of the bloc in the future.

"Poland today is not a country that can show Europe the way, it's a country that has decided to go against European interests in many areas," Macron said at a press conference in the Bulgarian coastal city of Varna on Friday.

"The country is placing itself on the margins of Europe's future history," he added.

His remarks came after Poland reiterated its rejection to Macron's push to overhaul a controversial EU rule that lets firms send temporary workers from low-wage countries to rich economies without paying local social charges.

The French president embarked on a three-day tour of eastern and central Europe on Wednesday to win support for reforming the so-called Posted Workers Directive at a Brussels summit on October 19-20.

Wealthy nations like France, Germany and Austria say the rule leads to unfair competition on national labour markets and undercuts local workforces.

Backed by Vienna and Berlin, Paris now wants the duration of these job postings to be limited to 12 months, half the period proposed by the European Commission.

But there has been staunch resistence from poorer EU neighbours in the former communist bloc, where most of the cheap labour comes from.

Poland -- the EU member that benefits most from the regulation -- wants to keep its current rules intact.

"We will defend our position to the end, because it is a position that is in the interest of Polish workers," Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told reporters in Warsaw on Thursday.

An estimated 500,000 of its nationals are employed by Polish companies in other EU members.

"I think the Polish prime minister has once again made a strategic error," Macron said on Friday.

"The Polish people deserve better than this. The prime minister will have a tough time explaining why it is good to pay Polish people bad wages in Poland and elsewhere in Europe."

