France, Holland warn UK over Brexit stalling

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
A meeting with 120 BPM's Robin Campillo
Still from
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Dance school in Senegal faces closure
  • media
    International report
    FC Barcelona coaches train young Argentinian players
  • media
    Cinefile
    A meeting with 120 BPM's Robin Campillo
  • media
    International report
    Families desperate for news of Ukraine's disappeared
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part II
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Brexit Britain Netherlands France European Union

France, Holland warn UK over Brexit stalling

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Thursday's press conference Reuters/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the United Kingdom to get a move on in negotiations over Brexit, which are dragging out over the bill Britain will pay for leaving the European Union.

After Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier swapped barbs at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, Macron and Rutte expressed impatience with the UK's attitude after meeting in Paris.

"Only when sufficient progress has been acknowledged by M Barnier will it will be possible to move on to the next steps," Macron said. "We are very vigilant in defending the European Union's interests in this context."

"We are worried about the pace of the negotiations," Rutte added, pointing out that "the clock is ticking".

The UK is supposed to definitively leave the EU at midnight on 29 March 2019.

"We can't talk about the future as long as we haven't made enough progress," Rutte commented. "During October's European Council we will determine whether there has been any progress but for the moment, unfortunately, that is not the case."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.