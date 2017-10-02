EU: not much support for Catalan yearning for independence

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
Study reveals surprising habits of Middle Easterners' access to news
Egyptian daily papers
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Fatah and Hamas to meet in hopes of Gaza reconciliation
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Masquerade for a day
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Study reveals surprising habits of Middle Easterners' access …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Tennis aces unite for homage to Laver legend
  • media
    World music matters
    Classical guitarist at the crossroads of Puerto Rican, Cuban …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Spain Catalonia European Union

EU: not much support for Catalan yearning for independence

By
media Pro-independence protester in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Commission waited until Monday afternoon before coming out with a statement on the Catalan independence referendum. When they did, it was non-committal and received with disappointment in Barcelona. But Brussels may have a lot to lose from a breakaway region, fearing a domino effect that may end in a bureaucratic quagmire... or worse.

Only two top EU politicians spoke out in favour of the referendum: Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and the Slovenian Speaker of Parliament Milan Brglez. Apart from that, Catalans could count on the support of mostly left-wing parliamentarians.

But Brussels remained non-committal. “Under the Spanish constitution, [the] vote in Catalonia was not legal,” says Margaritis Schinas, the EU Commission’s spokesperson.

"This is an internal matter for Spain that has to be dealt with in line with the constitutional order of Spain.”

We expected to be somehow protected by the European Commission
EU reacts to Catalan referendum 02/10/2017 Listen

He warned that even if the referendum had been "legal", it would have “found itself outside the European Union.”

Hinting at the Guardia Civil’s harsh actions against voters and peaceful protesters, that wounded over 800 people, he expressed hope that “the relevant players [...] move very swiftly from confrontation to dialogue,” adding that “violence can never be an instrument in politics.”

In Barcelona, capital of Catalan independence, activists were shocked. "We expected to be somehow protected by the European Commission,” says Joan Villalonga, a member of the Catalan National Assembly, a grassroots action group that promotes independence.

“We are European citizens. And now we feel abandoned by the EU, because it seems that all the democratic and all the European laws about political violence are being violated, and it seems that the European Commission is not protecting us on that.”

In Slovenia, Speaker of Parliament Milan Brglez, stated that Catalonia has the “right to self-determination.”

“It has to do with our past experiences,” says Simon Delakorda, of the NGO Institute for Electronic Participation in Ljubljana, “when we the states of Yugoslavia started declaring independence” in 1991. This lead to a bloody civil war leaving thousands dead or homeless.

“A referendum should be based on peaceful activities,” he says, echoing Schinas. “Meaning that all parties should avoid violence. This is not the right path. If you look back to what happened in Yugoslavia, and the war, the result of Yugoslav republics declaring independence, and try to find a solution through democratic means.”

And in Belgium, Prime Minister Charles Michel rejected the police violence outright, tweeting that “violence can never be the answer.”

But other European leaders remained silent.

“It’s a major European problem,” says Stefaan Walraven, a political scientist with Antwerp University.

“It is because of the set-up of the European Union, where countries are members. If a region splits off of a country, it places itself outside of the EU, and then it must apply to become a member of the EU.

“Some governments may be willing to accept Catalonia as a member, or Scotland, for that matter, or Flanders.

“But other governments [may] want to follow a very strict policy and say, well no, these split-off regions, they have to apply, and they have to go through negotiations, just like other countries that want to become a member of the EU so it is potentially extremely conflictual.”

The Spanish government is rejecting suggestions for mediation, indicating that Catalonia may first dissolve its parliament and have new elections before talks could even start.

Things may get more complicated if and when Catalonia decides to really declare independence.

This may happen as soon as 48 hours after all the votes are officially counted.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.