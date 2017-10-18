Journalist's murder sparks political uproar in Malta

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
Young people offer tech solutions to Africa’s problems
Tech innovators Shivad Singh (L) and Abdi Addow (R) teaming up at Bogota's One Young World summit
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon presidential candidate calls for federal government
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How do you get Parisian women onto scooters?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
  • media
    Global Focus
    Young people offer tech solutions to Africa’s problems
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Minnows mix with giants at World Cup
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Malta Murder Journalists Media Panama Papers WikiLeaks

Journalist's murder sparks political uproar in Malta

By
media The Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, photograped in 2011 before the Libyan embassy in Malta REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The murder of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has left the island in shock and triggered political turmoil. Admitting that she was his "biggest adversary", Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat promised bring the killers to justice, but the opposition has demanded Muscat to step down.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, nicknamed by the Politico website a "one-woman WikiLeaks", was involved in exposing local politicians named in the Panama Papers. On her blog, Running Commentary – Daphne Curuana Galizia Notebook, she attacked politicians of all persuasions.

In her latest posting, she attacked former opposition leader Simon Busetti and the prime minister’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, under the headline “That crook Schembri was in court today, pleading that he is not a crook.”

It was posted at 2:35pm on Monday, less than half an hour before she was killed in a massive car bomb explosion.

FdJ Fr ou Intl 19-10-17 Malta journo 18/10/2017 Listen

“My mother was assassinated because she stood between the rule of law and those who sought to violate it, like many strong journalists,” writes Caruana Galizia’s son Matthew, also an investigative reporter, on Facebook.

“She was also targeted because she was the only person doing so. This is what happens when the institutions of the state are incapacitated: the last person left standing is often a journalist, which makes her the first person left dead.”

Colleagues were devastated as well.

“It is just monstrous that she ended up that way," says Raphael Vassalo, a journalist for Malta Today who has known Curuana Galizia since childhood. "But I was also absolutely appalled by the scale of the murder. It was really designed to make a very powerful statement”.

It was aimed at “undermining the system and an attack on law and order and freedom of expression”, he believes.

Not safe haven

Over the last month she had been publishing detailed allegations of corruption in Muscat's inner circle, some based on the Panama Papers data leak.

After the murder, Maltese suddenly seem to realise their island was not the safe country they assumed they lived in.

“Probably until last Monday, we thought that we lived in a normal European country,” says Karl Gouder, a member of parliament for the opposition Nationalist Party, “where if you don’t agree with a journalist, you go to court if necessary and file libel charges and then the court decides.

“We never thought that the country would go down to the dogs where it went last Monday. These things happen in a states that are not European and not democratic and I don’t think any Maltese ever thought that this would happen."

The opposition has attacked Muscat's government for failing to provide security for the controversial journalist.

According to Malta Today, the last fixed-point police security at her home was terminated on 3 October 2010.

Quoting a police spokesperson, the paper says that Caruana Galizia “did not file any police reports related to threats to her safety in the last six months”.

Muscat's statement that she never asked for protection brought an angry reaction from the opposition.

“With protection it is not a matter of wanting or not wanting. If you need protection, then the state should just provide for protection,” says Gouder.

At this moment, no suspects in the murder have been detained.

Some other investigative journalists are sceptical that they ever will be.

“What is all this for? Sometimes I ask it myself,” says Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, a Bulgarian investigative journalist who lost her job at the Trud newspaper after she exposed her government's involvement with illegal arms transfers to Syria.

“What’s the price? In this case the price is the life of the Maltese journalist. I really hope that the truth will come out and this case will not be blacked out. But I’m afraid that this murder will not be investigated impartially, because obviously there are many [who have an] interest in her killing."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.