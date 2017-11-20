Macron hopes for 'stable' Germany with EU plans on ice

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
AWA magazine
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France looks to clarify minimum age of consent
  • media
    International report
    Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britain apologise for the Balfour declaration?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
  • media
    World music matters
    Mississippi pew rockers Como Mamas bring gospel to Europe
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
France Germany Europe

Macron hopes for 'stable' Germany with EU plans on ice

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron, COP23 President Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama of Fiji and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a photo with Timothy Naulusala from Fiji during the COP23 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, November 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

French President Emmanuel Macron is hoping for a "strong and stable" German government to emerge, his office said Monday, following the collapse of coalition talks which risks delaying his ambitious EU reform agenda.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been left scrambling for ways to form a government after talks collapsed on Sunday, potentially forcing Europe's top economy into snap elections.

The difficulties complicate Macron's vision for EU reform which he set out in a speech in September that called for closer defence, political and economic ties as well as an institutional overhaul.

"We hope for Germany and for Europe that our main partner is stable and strong so we can move forward together," said a statement from the presidency.

Macron, who was elected in May, has been waiting for Merkel to form a government to start talks in earnest about his European plans.

The German leader had given tentative backing to his ideas of creating a new eurozone finance minister position and giving the 19-member zone its own budget, but the details are yet to be worked out.

France and Germany, the two biggest economies in the eurozone, are often referred to as the "motor" of the project and analysts say that little of consequence can be agreed before a German government is formed.

The German political situation "only reinforces the need for France to propose, to take the initiative and to work on an ambitious European project that we will put in place with our German partner," the statement from the French presidency added.

Speaking earlier in the day from his office in the Elysee palace, Macron told right-wing Republicans party Bernard Accoyer that "it is not in our interest that the situation becomes tense" in Germany.

Dominik Grillmayer, an expert at the Franco-German Institute in Ludwigsburg in Germany, said he was sceptical that Macron could advance without a German partner.

"Macron needs Merkel," he told AFP, adding: "I fear that the European Union is going to be paralysed for the next few months. Nothing is going to move forward on the reforms or the Brexit negotiations."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.