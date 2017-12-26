Avalanches in Swiss Alps leave three dead

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
The city of Paris has imposed limits on short-term apartment rentals on sites like Airbnb
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City on wonder roll
  • media
    World music matters
    KasbaH rocks indie music festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Picture what it means to be a Chadian woman
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Alps Accident Switzerland

Avalanches in Swiss Alps leave three dead

By
media Alpinists walk in the French Alps Jean-Pierre Clatot/AFP

Three mountain climbers from Switzerland and France have been killed in avalanches in the Swiss Alps in the past three days, police said on Monday.

The latest incident involved a group of five climbers in the Valais region close to the Hofathorn peak at 2,844 metres when a local man was swept away by an avalanche on Monday.

The 39-year-old was quickly found and recovered by his companions but later confirmed dead by the emergency services.

In a separate incident, a group of three mountaineers were hit by an avalanche in the Valais region on Saturday after leaving the track at 2,700 meters in the St Luc region.

Rescuers managed to quickly locate two of the group, who had slight injuries, and used a helicopter to fly them to hospitals in Sion and Viege, but a 29-year-old Swiss woman was seriously injured and died on Sunday.

In a third incident, a 31-year-old Frenchman died in an avalanche in the Grisons region, in the east of Switzerland, after trying to climb the 2,376-metre-high Glattwang mountain alone.

His body was found buried under three metres of snow on Sunday after several hours of searches.

Police say a mass of snow collapsed over the path he took, which carried him more than a kilometre.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.