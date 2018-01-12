Macron 'happy' about progress towards SPD-CDU coalition in Germany

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace on Friday
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday welcomed progress towards the formation of a new coalition government in Germany.
"I am happy and satisfied that Mrs Merkel can advance towards a coalition government that will be useful and which is awaited by Europe and France," Macron said during a press conference with visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
Merkel and Social Democrat (SPD) leader Martin Schultz on Friday announced an agreement in principle to form a new coalition government after five days of negotiations.
Macron said the terms of the deal were "more favourable" for his vision of a reformed European Union than a separate agreement that was discussed but abandoned between Merkel and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) in November.
Macron is pushing for a eurozone budget and further European integration, proposals that Kurz, a mainstream right-winger sharing power with the far right, is expected to resist.