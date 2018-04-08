German police probe Muenster van attackers' motives

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Germany Attack Terrorism

German police probe Muenster van attackers' motives

By
media Police cars in Muenster, western Germany, where several people were killed and injured when a car ploughed into pedestrians on 7 April DPA/AFP

German police have opened an investigation into the motives of the man who drove a van into a crowd at an open-air restaurant in the town of Muenster on Saturday, killing two people before shooting himself. French President Emmanuel Macron was among the world leaders who expressed condolences for the victims and their families.

Authorities appeared near-certain that there was no Islamist connection to the attack which saw 20 people injured, six of them seriously.

While stressing that the investigation was still ongoing, North Rhine-Westphalia state interior minister Herbert Reul said the perpetrator was believed to be a German citizen "and not, as has been claimed everywhere, a refugee or anything like that".

Motives unclear

It was not clear whether the 48-year-old man hoped to commit a "murder-suicide" or had political motivations.

"Two restaurant goers died, two Germans aged 51 and 65 died. Because of the severe nature of the injuires to at least six other people, they [the authorities] are expecting the death toll to rise," correspondent Nik Martin told RFI.

"The incident happened in the historical part of the town, very popular with tourists, which was full due to the unseasonably warm weather. It was around 25°C, compared to 11 the day before, so many people were milling around here".

Martin says it is still unclear how the suspect's car managed to enter the area, which was supposedly accessible only to pedestrians.

"While there was some relief that the number of victims in this attack was much lower than others we've seen, it's impact is likely to be felt for a long time," he went on to say.

German media reports said the driver, not yet named, had a history of petty crime and drug dealing as well as mental health problems and had already attempted suicide before.

The ZDF news channel reported that he had had links to far-right groups.

Der Spiegel magazine reported that an assault rifle was discovered in the man's apartment, while Die Welt daily reported that police found a pistol tied to a wire in the floor of the van, and fearing an explosive device, sent a bomb squad to the scene.

Previous vehicle attacks

Germany has been on especially high alert after a string of terrorist attacks using vehicles across Europe, several claimed by the Islamic State group.

In the Berlin Christmas market attack, Tunisian asylum-seeker Anis Amri hijacked a truck and murdered its Polish driver before killing another 11 people and wounding dozens more by ploughing the heavy vehicle through the festive market in central Berlin.

He was shot dead by Italian police in Milan four days later while on the run.

In July 2016 Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhle drove a lorry into crowds on the seafront of the Riviera town of Nice on Bastille Day.

Germany's security services estimate there are around 10,000 Islamic radicals in Germany, some 1,600 of whom are suspected of being potentially violent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "deeply shaken" by the incident and "everything possible will be done to determine what was behind this act and to help the victims".

The presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, both sent their condolences.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.