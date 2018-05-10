Macron to receive Charlemagne prize for European unity efforts

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Remembering La Belle Ouvrage of Mai 68 during Canne's Director's Fortnight
Mai 68 La Belle ouvrage poster by Jean-Luc Magneron
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    What's in a Senegalese name?
  • media
    Culture in France
    Remembering La Belle Ouvrage of Mai 68 during Canne's Director's …
  • media
    International report
    Can Salisbury ever recover from nerve agents and a poisoned Russian …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron's first year in office
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Liberation Day and Europe Day
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Unity Europe Emmanuel Macron

Macron to receive Charlemagne prize for European unity efforts

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony in front of the statue of Charles De Gaulle in Paris, France, May 8, 2018. Etienne Laurent/Pool via Reuter

France's President Emmanuel Macron urged Germany to take on the mantle as a leading force reforming Europe at a "historic moment" for the bloc, hours before he was due to receive a key award Thursday for his efforts in boosting EU cohesion.

With Berlin so far proving resistant to his flagship reform proposals for the European Union such as a common finance minister or budget, Macron stressed the importance for the bloc to speak with one voice.

At a time when the United States is going its own way in ditching the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord, as well as threatening allies with punitive trade tariffs, Macron said Europe stands at a critical juncture.

"We stand today at a historic moment for Europe -- Europe is in charge of guaranteeing the multilateral order that we created at the end of World War II and which today is sometimes being shaken," Macron told German broadcasters in an interview.

To do so, Europe needs to be strong, said the French leader.

He acknowledged that Germany needed time to regroup after an indecisive election in September left Chancellor Angela Merkel in months of political limbo before she scraped together a coalition.

But it is now time for "Germany to draw up its response by June" on proposed European reforms, Macron said.

"I very much hope that the chancellor and her government will live up to their responsibilities at this historic moment.

"We need to do everything to make Europe stronger, more united, more sovereign, more democratic," stressed Macron.

He was speaking in the western German city of Aachen where he was to receive the Charlemagne Prize for his "contagious enthusiasm" for strengthening EU cohesion and integration.

'Nothing concrete'

But analysts say the Charlemagne award may be premature, since those lofty goals -- a key element of the 40-year-old centrist's pitch to French voters last year -- have failed to gain much traction.

Macron has made little headway to date on a range of ambitious projects, most notably a common eurozone budget and finance minister, a joint military "rapid reaction force" or an EU tax on the revenues of technology giants.

Most recently, Macron led the charge by European leaders to try to convince Donald Trump to stick with the deal curbing Iran's nuclear programme, hoping to profit from close ties developed with the mercurial US president.

But his arguments fell on deaf ears and Europe now faces a key test of its influence, unity and diplomatic heft as it tries to keep the deal alive.

"Macron has made some excellent speeches on what Europe needs, but it's hard to see anything concrete coming from it," said Bertrand Badie, a veteran specialist on international relations at France's Sciences Po university.

The stakes are high and European powers France, Germany and Britain face a period of outright confrontation with a historic ally, over both Iran and Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU.

Washington has already warned that European companies will be subject to fresh sanctions against Tehran, setting a six-month deadline to end any business in Iran or risk heavy penalties.

EU officials have pledged to protect corporate interests, but analysts say it's unclear what measures could be taken to reassure chief executives wary of drawing Trump's wrath.

- 'He needs allies' -

At Thursday's award ceremony, Macron will make a speech -- his fourth major address on the continent's future, already murky given Britain's looming exit from the EU and a surge in populist movements which prioritise national sovereignty.

His office has indicated he will spell out long-term goals for Europe, focusing on the horizon of 2030 to 2050, and won't simply be "rehashing messages he's already given", an advisor told AFP.

Macron will also participate in what has become a hallmark of his foreign trips, a town-hall debate with around 1,000 students in Aachen, from where Charlemagne launched a series of wars and political reforms to build a continental empire.

Yet for all his calls for a deepening of the EU, Macron is waiting to see if Merkel will join him amid resistance in her conservative CDU party to French plans.

The two leaders have promised to agree a common roadmap for the future of the EU by the time of a major summit in Brussels in June.

But the CDU has explicitly rejected Macron's call for a common eurozone finance minister.

"Macron has presented a series of proposals that are justified and others, for example that of a European finance minister, that we have clearly reacted to and indicated that we do not see... as appropriate," said Volker Kauder, a key Merkel aide.

Even projects that in theory should be within reach, such as a European banking union or the reinforcement of the European Stability Mechanism for helping out countries which get into financial trouble, have struggled for support in Germany.

What is clear is that Macron is unlikely to get far without Merkel.

"He doesn't need a prize, he needs allies," said Sebastien Maillard, director of the Jacques Delors Institute.

"He should take advantage of this award to say, 'I don't need your thanks, I need your help'."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.