Europe
United Kingdom Royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tie the knot in star-studded ceremony

By
media Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony in Windsor on May 19. NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became husband and wife in a star-studded Windsor Castle ceremony on Saturday as watched the world over.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows at the altar in St George’s Chapel in an emotional event.

As some 100,000 packed the Windsor streets outside, Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family were joined by stars including Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, George Clooney and David Beckham.

The couple held hands throughout and exchanged vows in a traditional Church of England wedding featuring unusual turns.

US pastor Michael Curry delivered an impassioned address and a gospel choir sang “Stand By Me”.

With the words “I will”, 33-year-old Harry, and 36-year-old US TV star Meghan declared they would love, comfort, honour and protect each other.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, looked visibly moved.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Church of England's spiritual leader, declared them legally wed, saying: “They have declared their marriage by the joining of hands and by the giving and receiving of rings.

“I therefore proclaim that they are husband and wife.”

With her father recovering from a heart operation in Mexico, Markle walked down the aisle on her own, before being accompanied to the altar by Harry's father Prince Charles.

Her flowing white dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller at the French fashion house Givenchy. Made from a double bonded silk cady, it contains floral designs from all 53 Commonwealth countries.

The new duke and duchess will spend much of their time working with youth in the Commonwealth.

Her bouquet included flowers hand-picked by Harry from the gardens of Kensington Palace.

- with AFP

