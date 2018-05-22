Ukrainian court convicts Frenchman over Euro 2016 attack plot

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Is this the man to beat Cameroon's President Biya in this year's elections?
Akere Muna says he's running for president to ensure that all Cameroonians are treated equally.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Colombian musician Cesar Lopez turns guns into instruments for …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Is this the man to beat Cameroon's President Biya in this year's …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Morocco’s history of tolerance
  • media
    International report
    Oromo put faith in Ethiopia's Ahmed, but what can he do for them? …
  • media
    World music matters
    Yiddish Glory album breathes new life into lost Soviet Jewish …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Ukraine Euro 2016 Terrorism France

Ukrainian court convicts Frenchman over Euro 2016 attack plot

By
media Grégoire Moutaux during a court hearing in the Ukrainian town of Liuboml on 21 May 2018 STR/AFP

A Ukrainian court on Monday sentenced a Frenchman to six years in jail after finding him guilty of planning a terror attack in France during the Euro 2016 football championship.

"The court today sentenced a 27-year-old French citizen over the handling of illegal weapons, ammunition and explosives... and preparing to carry out a terror attack" on French soil, a spokeswoman for the regional prosecutors, Nataliya Murakhevych, told the AFP news agency.

Grégoire Moutaux was detained on the Ukrainian border with Poland in May 2016.

Ukraine's SBU security service said the alleged far-right extremist was found with a huge weapons cache and intended to stage 15 strikes against mosques and synagogues in France.

The SBU said Moutaux, a worker for an agricultural cooperative, had entered Ukraine in December 2015 and acquired his arsenal in the war-scarred east.

SBU-released video footage of him and an accomplice shows a huge cache of arms that included 125 kilos of weapons-grade explosives.

Moutaux was arrested while he was trying to cross into Poland and SBU then said he had requested the help of a Ukrainian national to carry his arsenal haul into France.

Murakhevych told AFP that in 2015, Moutaux offered a Ukrainian serviceman 16,000 euros for five Kalashnikov assault rifles, two grenade launchers, 125 kilos of TNT and 100 electric detonators.

But the soldier informed the SBU about the proposal and "agreed to carry out a special task to disclose the criminal activity of the foreigner", she added.

The French authorities have made no official comment so far.

Moutaux did not give any explanation for his actions during the trial, his lawyer Oleg Lyagutko told AFP.

"He only asked the court to take into account that he is not socially dangerous and wants to return to society as soon as possible and live a normal life," Lyagutko said.

The lawyer added he would "partly" appeal against the ruling.

"Most likely, I will appeal the verdict regarding the prosecution for the preparation of the terrorist act, since there is practically no evidence," Lyagutko said.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.