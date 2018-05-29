RFI in 15 languages

 

Why some Syrian refugees are living deep inside Argentina
Europe
Belgium Attack Police Terrorism

Gunman shoots two police and passerby in Belgian city of Liège

By
Police officers redirect traffic in the eastern Belgian city of Liege on May 29, 2018, near the site where an armed man shot and killed police officers before being subdued by police. JOHN THYS / AFP

A gunman killed two police officers and a passer-by on Tuesday before being himself shot dead in the center of the eastern Belgian city of Liege, public broadcaster RTBF said on its website.

Belgium’s anti-terrorist crisis center was monitoring the situation, Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter. It was unclear, however, what lay behind the incident in which the man had also taken a woman hostage, according to RTBF.

Two other police officers had been injured, Belga news agency said. A spokeswoman for the Liege public prosecutor’s office confirmed that two police officers had been shot dead and the gunman “neutralized” but could not confirm other details.

Images on social media showed people scurrying for safety on Liege’s central boulevard d’Avroy with shots and sirens being heard in the background. One video showed two police in body armor moving into position.

Liege, an industrial city close to the German border in the French-speaking Wallonia region, was also the scene of a shooting in 2011, when a gunman killed four people and wounded over 100 before turning the gun on himself.

Belgium has been on high alert since a Brussels-based Islamic State cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died.

 
