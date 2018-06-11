Belgium lends Paris attacks cell suspect to France

A key suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks has been handed over to French judicial authorities by Belgium, the Belgian prosecutor's department confirmed today in a statement.

Osama Krayem, who is also a suspect in the Brussels terrorist attack two years ago, has been handed over to the French authorities for a day.

He was arrested in the Belgian capital on April 2016.

In France he faces investigation over the Paris attacks, in which 90 people were murdered at the Bataclan concert hall and others in the rest of the city.

He is suspected of being a leading member of the cell that planned the attacks and to have made suicide belts and purchased arms for the assailaints.

Reponsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) armed group.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Sweden to Syrian refugee parents, went to the Middle East in 2014 but returned to Europe by unofficial channels.