Macron to meet Italian premier as migrant row simmers

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
What's happening at the Champs-Elysées film festival
John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties, opening film at Champs-Elysées Film Festival. Nicole Kidman is a senior punk initiating a girl from outerspace (Elle Fanning), a fellow punk’s (Alex Sharp) object of desire.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    The challenges of fasting in Tunisia during Ramadan
  • media
    International report
    Infanticide in Senegal persists despite efforts to tackle the …
  • media
    Culture in France
    What's happening at the Champs-Elysées film festival
  • media
    International report
    Infanticide in Senegal persists despite efforts to tackle the …
  • media
    International report
    The grim plight of Mombasa street kids
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Italy Migration politics

Macron to meet Italian premier as migrant row simmers

By
media In this file photo taken on June 9, 2018 French president Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands at a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Canada, June 9, 2018. Ian LANGSDON / POOL / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Italy's new premier Giuseppe Conte for a working lunch Friday, just days after sparks flew between the two leaders over Rome's rejection of a ship packed with hundreds of migrants.

Despite efforts by both sides to play down their testy exchanges, the clash underscores the deep divides in Europe on how to deal with another summer surge in migrant arrivals from across the Mediterranean.

"It's time for collective action," Macron said Thursday during a trip to Rochefort, France.

"Sometimes finding solutions involves legitimate tensions when people disagree, but they disappear when people are willing to work together."

Yet there are few signs that European leaders are anywhere near being ready to formulate a common response to the hundreds of people arriving daily -- mainly on the coasts of Italy and Greece.

The issue of how to share the migrant burden is expected to dominate an EU summit at the end of June, which is supposed to be the deadline for an overhaul of the bloc's "Dublin rules".

The rules say migrants hoping to apply for asylum must do so in the first country they enter, a policy which has placed a huge burden on Italy in particular.

The influx has encouraged the rise of far-right and populist parties -- leading most recently to Conte's nomination as prime minister in Italy's new anti-establishment and far-right government.

This week Conte's interior minister was a founding member alongside his German and Austrian counterparts of an "axis of the willing" to combat illegal immigration.

Their announcement was seen by many analysts as an implicit snub of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to find an EU-wide response.

Other countries meanwhile, such as Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, have either refused outright or resisted taking in refugees under a contested EU quota system.

 'Hypocritical lessons'

The spat between Macron and Conte this week erupted after Italy refused to allow the Aquarius, a rescue boat carrying 629 migrants picked up off the coast of Libya, to dock on its shores.

The majority of the migrants are from Africa, while several others come from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to Medecins sans Frontieres Spain.

Macron blasted Italy on Tuesday for "irresponsibility" -- a claim quickly denounced by Rome, which refused to take accept any "hypocritical lessons".

Many critics agreed that Macron was hardly in a position to lecture, saying France has accepted far fewer migrants than other EU countries, and its border police routinely send back migrants trying to cross into the country from Italy.

His comments prompted Rome to summon the French ambassador and cancel a meeting between the two countries' economy ministers this week, and cast doubt on whether Conte's lunch in Paris would still take place.

Macron's office said Thursday that the two leaders had spoken by telephone, and that "none of his comments were intended to offend Italy and the Italian people".

It also said Macron had called for closer cooperation between Rome and Paris to try to check the migrant flows at their source -- currently mainly in Africa.

Later the French foreign ministry said it was ready to welcome migrants aboard Aquarius who "meet the criteria for asylum" after they arrive in Spain.

Italy itself appeared eager to avoid too harsh a response, with a coast guard ship carrying over 900 migrants landing on Sicily on Wednesday.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.