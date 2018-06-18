RFI in 15 languages

 

How can women's football attract more attention
The 2018 women's Champions League Final featured Olympique Lyonnais and VfL Wolfsburg.
 
Europe
Strike Air traffic Transport France

French air traffic control responsible for third of Europe aviation delays

By
media Between 2004 and 2016, French air traffic controllers were on strike for 254 days. AFP/Fred Dufour

Hindered by strikes and outdated equipment, French air traffic control is responsible for a third of aviation delays in Europe, French daily newspaper Le Parisien said on Monday, citing a senate finance committee report.

Between 2004 and 2016, French air traffic controllers were on strike for 254 days, while second-placed Greece only had 46 days of stoppages, Italy 37 and Germany four, according to the report seen by the daily.

"Every day of a strike in France has a much bigger impact on European traffic than (strikes) in other European countries", the report's author, senator Vincent Capo-Canellas, noted after six months of work including numerous field visits.

In addition to frequent industrial action, France is also the champion for delays, linked to obsolescent equipment, the report said.

"Our country is responsible for 33 per cent of delays due to air traffic control in Europe," Capo-Canellas said, representing 300 million euros in annual losses for airlines.

"In France, the control equipment is outdated and maintenance costs are high at 136 million euros a year, added Capo-Canellas.

"We are way behind our neighbours," the senator complained, despite France having spent more than two billion euros to modernise air traffic control since 2011.

The report also noted that the 4000 French air traffic controllers have to cope with a sharp increase in traffic each year.

They controlled more than 3.1 million flights in 2017, up four per cent from 2016 and 8.6 per cent from 2015.

(with AFP)

