Le Pen group ordered to pay back €500k by European Parliament

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action during the match againt Japan in Yekaterinburg, Russia on 24 June 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Escape from Aleppo: one man's journey
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt5: Migration takes its …
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Marine Le Pen European parliament France

Le Pen group ordered to pay back €500k by European Parliament

By
media French Member of Parliament and president of the French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party Marine Le Pen looks on during a session of questions to the Government at the French National Assembly in Paris on 5 June 2018. Bertrand Guay/AFP

The European parliament on Monday ordered the political group of French far-right leader and former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to reimburse more than 500,000 euros claimed in unjustified expenses, including pricey champagne and dinners.

The decision was unanimously backed by a unit charged with vetting the accounts of the different political groupings, a parliamentary source said.

The political group Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) to which Le Pen's party belongs, had claimed 477,780 euros in expenses in 2016 that the Parliament's Budgetary Control Committee deemed unjustified or non-compliant.

It also ruled that 66,427 euros worth of claims for the following year were unjustified.

The audit report for 2016 seen by AFP showed claims for about one hundred Christmas presents worth more than 100 euros each, 230 bottles of champagne, and a Christmas meal for 140 people with a tab of more than 13,500 euros.

A meal with some industrialists at the Parisian restaurant L'Ambroisie cost 449 euros per head.

Le Pen's National Rally party was known until a recent name change as the National Front.

This investigation follows last year's inquiry over the abuse of expenses by National Front parliamentary assistants.

The ENF group brings together 35 MEPs, of which almost half are from Le Pen's party. It also includes members of the Austrian FPO, the Italian League and the Dutch Party for Freedom.

Some of the group's 2018 funds had already been frozen by the parliament as a precaution to ensure it could pay back the money.

(with AFP)

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.