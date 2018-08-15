Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Italy bridge collapse

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Italy road Rescue Manmade disaster

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Italy bridge collapse

By
media Rescuers attempt to find survivors after the Genoa bridge collapse, August 14 2018. ANDREA LEONI / AFP

Italian rescuers on Wednesday continued their search for survivors after the collapse of a motorway bridge in the northern city of Genoa, in which at least 35 people died. An investigation is underway to discover how a 200-metre segment of the bridge collapsed during a heavy rainstorm on Tuesday, sending vehicles and their drivers plunging onto railway tracks below.

The death toll rose on Wednesday morning in what the Italian government has called an "immense tragedy".

The cause of the disaster was not immediately clear, although the national motorways body said on its website that it had been conducting maintenance works on the base of the viaduct.

Speaking from the site of the collapse, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said "all infrastructure" across the country needs to be double-checked.

Aerial footage showed more than 200 metres of the viaduct, known locally as the Morandi bridge, completely destroyed.

Helicopters were used to lift dozens of survivors on stretchers from the ruined bridge.

Investigation needed

A very careful investigation will have to be carried out into how the bridge, which was finished in 1967, collapsed so suddenly, RFI Rome correspondent Sabina Castelfranco says. Questions have been raised about the maintenance and whether it was carried out correctly or not.

Early speculation that a lightning strike could have triggered the collapse has been rejected by authorities, she said, although there remains doubt as to what role weather played in the accident as the collapse happened during a particularly bad thunderstorm after weeks of extreme heat.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said a "catastrophe" had hit Genoa and the whole of Italy.

"Italians have the right to modern and efficient infrastructure that accompanies them safely through their everyday lives," Mattarella said in a statement.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini who is also leader of the far-right League party in the coalition government, vowed to hold those responsible for the disaster accountable.

"I have gone over this bridge hundreds of times and I commit to digging and finding out who is responsible for an unacceptable tragedy, because it's not possible that in 2018 you can work and die in these conditions," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted quickly to the disaster, taking to social media to express his condoleances in French and Italian and offer any necessary assistance.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.