Can Macron rally Denmark to EU's cause?

In a bid to rally support for a united Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron left Paris Tuesday for a three-day tour of Denmark and Finland, accompanied by France's First lady Brigitte Macron

First state visit after decades

This marks France's first state visit to Denmark after 36 years, and to Finland after 19 years. President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron were received on Tuesday by Queen Margrethe II at the Amalienborg Palace.

Macron and Danish PM Rasmussen are to attend a citizens' conference with 300 entrepreneurs and union leaders.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Amalienborg Castle in central Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. Tariq Mikkel Khan / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Denmark - key ally for Macron's reforms

President Macron's recent reforms in France and projected reforms of the EU require Denmark as a key ally.

Marcon has recently been reforming the French labour and welfare laws.

The Elysée Palace said that the Danish social model had been an "inspiration" for these reforms.

Denmark's economic model is considered unique, with dynamic entrepreneurship on one side, and one of the most generous social systems of the world on the other. This is a benchmark that the French may be aspiring to.

Macron also has a key proposal for reforming the EU's economy. France has proposed to create a centralised budget for the Eurozone and also to have a common banking system.

Macron also proposes to take a tougher stance on EU states that do not follow EU's financial rules.

Denmark and Finland, along with six other EU countries, have voted against this proposal.

Denmark also diverges with the EU on the current migrant crisis. Denmark wants migrant detention centres at Europe's borders, something which border states like Italy and Greece are against.