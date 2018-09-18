French and UK fishermen agree truce in 'Scallop Wars'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
French wineries have trouble finding grape harvesters
Grape harvesters near Colmar, in eastern France. Most of the porters are employees of the winery, while the cutters are seasonal workers.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Healing the traumatised children of Raqqa after three years of …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French wineries have trouble finding grape harvesters
  • media
    International report
    Raqqa reaps the fruit of three years under Islamic State armed …
  • media
    International media
    Tanzania's curbs on fact-checking spark censorship fears
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The World Cup Trio Club
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
France Britain Fishing

French and UK fishermen agree truce in 'Scallop Wars'

By
media A French boat rams a British one on Tuesday 28 August, 2018. France 3 Caen/via Reuters

French and British fishermen agreed on Monday to end their battle over access to scallop-rich waters in the English Channel, three weeks after the long-simmering conflict flared into a high-seas confrontation.

The new deal is hoped to bring to a close the years-long "Scallop Wars" over fishing the prized molluscs in the fertile waters off the Baie de Seine area of Normandy in northwest France.

Tensions boiled over late last month when dozens of French boats confronted a handful of British rivals in the waters to keep them from the area, with a few vessels ramming others as angry French fishermen threw stones and smoke-bombs.

"We managed to get an agreement. Tonight at midnight, they (the British fishermen) will leave the area in the Channel's east and will only return on November 1," French industry representative Pascal Coquet told the AFP news agency.

French fishermen have been incensed that British scallop boats can access the area, while French boats are only allowed to fish there between October to May in order to protect stocks.

The French side had hoped to end a loophole that exempts British boats smaller than 15 metres long, giving them first dibs at one of the main scallop sources off the French coast before the official season.

However, it failed to get the smaller British boats banned.

"We were forced to drop the 15-metre requirement," Coquet said, because time was running out as British boats were "ravaging" the fishing stocks.

"It is in order to avoid catastrophe. They fish everything and there are other altercations," Coquet said, adding that he is satisfied with the compromise even it came "a little late".

The French side also agreed to give the British fishermen an additional fishing quota, he said.

'Better than no deal'

Jim Portus, the chief executive of Britain's South Western Fish Producers Organisation, agreed it was "a compromise".

"It's not the best deal... but it's better than no deal," Portus said.

Britain's Fisheries Minister George Eustice commended the UK fishing industry for "its patience throughout negotiations and welcome this pragmatic outcome".

The deal came after weeks of bitter negotiations between representatives of both sides.

Under a preliminary deal reached in early September, it seemed UK boats under 15 metres would also be barred, but talks in London fell apart last week when British fishermen demanded more compensation than the French side could stomach.

"It's a loophole that we've been condemning for five years," Normandy fishing chief Dimitri Rogoff previously told AFP of the small-boat exemption.

The new agreement must now be endorsed by both governments, France's agriculture ministry told AFP.

The issue has become even more sensitive given the uncertain future of arrangements for fishing in the area after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019, particularly if the UK has to quit without securing a withdrawal deal.

The Seine-Maritime region's local MP Sebastien Jumel said in a statement late Monday that the "raids by fishermen across the Channel and the significant damage to our local fisheries raise the question of defending the interests of our fishing industry".

Along with several local mayors, he demanded that the French fishing industry "not be relegated to the second rank of interests that France defends during negotiations" over Brexit.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.