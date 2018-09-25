Father of boy saved by Malian migrant in Paris 'Spiderman' drama faces court

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Parker Solar Probe
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Under the leaves of Kenya's sacred forests
  • media
    Global Focus
    Zambian gemstone jeweller looks to dazzle the Chinese market
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Parker Solar Probe
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Welcome back Champions League: Ronaldo sent off; PSG beaten and …
  • media
    International report
    Returning to Raqqa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Mali Rescue Court Migration

Father of boy saved by Malian migrant in Paris 'Spiderman' drama faces court

By
media Mamoudou "Spider-Man" Gassama arrives in Bamako on June 18. capture d'écran TV5 Monde

When a Malian illegal immigrant rescued a child dangling from a Paris balcony, he was hailed worldwide as a hero -- but the little boy's father will appear in court Tuesday charged with negligence.

Mamoudou Gassama, the migrant nicknamed "Spiderman" after footage of his daring rescue went viral in May, has since been rewarded with French citizenship and a job in the fire service.

But the four-year-old's father, who has not been named, faces a potential criminal conviction for leaving the child unattended in their 6th-floor apartment, popping out to buy groceries.

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said at the time of the incident that the father also delayed his return because he wanted to play the popular Pokemon Go game on his phone.

The man's lawyer Romain Ruiz said prosecutors had taken "particularly reductive" elements of the story out of context, but added that the 37-year-old father admitted he had "done something really stupid".

"He is leaving his fate up to the court," Ruiz said.

He added that the father had left home "for between 30 minutes and an hour" and had taken "precautions" to keep the child safe in his absence.

The little boy clambered onto the balcony and appears to have fallen, before miraculously managing to grab the rail of a balcony lower down.

Footage of the incident, filmed by a bystander below, shows him hanging over the edge, a neighbour on the adjoining balcony desperately trying to hold onto him.

Gassama, 22, then scales the building Spiderman-style and pulls him to safety.

In theory, parental negligence carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison under France's penal code, and a fine of up to 30,000 euros ($35,300).

But such a sentence is thought unlikely in the case of this father, who has been allowed to keep custody of his son.

The boy's mother was away at the time of the May 26 incident on a trip to France's Reunion island in the Indian Ocean.

Both parents were said at the time to be extremely shaken by the incident but hugely grateful to Gassama...

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.