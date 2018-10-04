Helicopter jailbreak gangster behind bars in high-security French prison

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Jazz allowed Jowee Omicil to 'speak many languages'
Jowee Omicil at RFI.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French abortion providers question 'conscience clause' allowing …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Peeling back the layers of Yemen's civil war
  • media
    World music matters
    Jazz allowed Jowee Omicil to 'speak many languages'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Elections in restive Cameroon overshadowed by Anglophone crisis
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Crime Jail Robbery Escape

Helicopter jailbreak gangster behind bars in high-security French prison

By
media This file photo taken on September 24, 2013 shows the entrance of the Sud-Francilien prison in Reau, outside Paris. French armed robber Redoine Faid has escaped from prison in Reau on board of a helicopter on July 1, 2018. Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Redoine Faïd, the gangster at the centre of a major manhunt after he escaped from prison in July in a dramatic dash for freedom using helicopter in July, was jailed last night at in one of France’s most secure prisons in the north of the country.

 

 

According to reports in French media this morning, Faïd arrived at prison of Vendin-le-Viei in the Pas de Calais at around 0:40.

Faid is likely to be placed in solitary confinement and probably without any cell neighbors, according to France Info, because he is considered a high escape-risk prisoner.

"He is aware of the situation but remains combative," said his lawyer Raphael Chiche in a short statement to the French news agency AFP

The prison of Vendin-le-Vieil is home to detainees deemed among the most difficult and violent. Salah Abdeslam, last known member of the commando of the November 2015 attacks, was detained in this prison during his trial in Brussels.

Faïd appeared on Wednesday in front of three investigating judges of the JIRS (specialized interregional judges) of Paris, specializing in organized crime cases.

In his arrest warrant, he was charged with "organized gang evasion", "kidnapping and forcible confinement", "criminal conspiracy for the commission of crimes" and "transport of weapons or explosive device.”

Faid was apprehended in the Oise region north of Paris along with his brother Rachid and two other family members, one source said, confirming earlier media reports.

A massive manhunt was launched after Faid's daring July 1 escape, in which two heavily armed accomplices used smoke bombs and angle grinders to break through doors and whisk him to a waiting helicopter.

Faid, a career criminal with multiple convictions for armed robbery who had escaped from prison once before, was sprung from the jail in Reau, 50 kilometres (30 miles) southeast of Paris.

Around 100 police were deployed to track down the 46-year-old, who has cited movie baddies such as Tony Montana in "Scarface" as an inspiration and said he discovered his "calling" at the age of 12.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.