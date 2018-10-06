France could renew anti-terror border controls

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Jinabo Cyrille Fointama’s “ordinary” hero
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Jinabo Cyrille Fointama’s “ordinary” hero
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French abortion providers question 'conscience clause' allowing …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Peeling back the layers of Yemen's civil war
  • media
    World music matters
    Jazz allowed Jowee Omicil to 'speak many languages'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Security Migration Immigration Terrorism

France could renew anti-terror border controls

By
media The raid at the Centre Zahra France in Grande Synthe, near Dunkirk, early Tuesday AFP

France will renew for another six months the border controls it re-established with its neighbours on the night of the November 2015 Paris attacks, according reports by French news agency AFP.

France is a member of the European Union's Schengen passport-fee zone and its beefed-up border controls with Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Spain had been due to end on October 30.

But, according to a document sent by Paris authorities to the European Union's Council of leaders, France still fears an active "terrorist threat" that it believes is reduced by identity checks.

"The year 2018 has already been marked by two attacks claimed by the Islamic State that have left five dead and 20 wounded," the letter said, adding that five planned attacks have been thwarted.

In practice, French land border controls with its EU partners are very light and many travellers pass without checks, but under its temporary order France retains the right to check passports and expel undesirables.

These controls were reinstated on November 13, 2015 after a series of bomb and gun attacks on Paris nightspots and the national sports stadium, which were planned from Brussels, left 130 dead.

The French document, seen by AFP, warns that "terrorist cells" remain scattered across Europe and may be reinforced if some of the estimated "10,000 terrorists, including perhaps 400 French citizens or residents" flee the Russian and Turkish military pressure on the Syrian city of Idlib.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.