Ireland eyes Brexit, joins International Organisation of Francophonie

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Salif Keita: 'Golden voice of Africa' prepares release of final album
Salif Keita's cover album 'Un autre blanc'
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG shred Lyon to set Ligue 1 record
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 4/5: Businesses sound the alarm as Brexit fears kick-in
  • media
    World music matters
    Salif Keita: 'Golden voice of Africa' prepares release of final …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 3/5: Will Britain have enough food?
  • media
    Culture in France
    From James Bond to Marie Antoinette - films shot at the Vaux …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Ireland Francophonie Brexit

Ireland eyes Brexit, joins International Organisation of Francophonie

By
media A Brexit sign is seen between Donegal in the Republic of Ireland and Londonderry in Northern Ireland at the border village of Muff, Ireland,. Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

With an eye on Brexit, Ireland on Thursday joined the club of French-speaking countries -- part of its bid to develop new alliances as its main European trading partner prepares to quit the EU.

Ireland was one of four countries to be admitted to the International Organisation of Francophonie (OIF) as an observer, along with fellow EU member Malta, the West African state of Gambia and the US state of Louisiana.

Saudi Arabia also applied to join the 84-member club -- seen mainly as a vehicle for promoting French influence -- but withdrew its application at the last minute after coming under heavy criticism over its human rights record.

Ireland's European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee told AFP that Ireland "was looking beyond Brexit and developing new relationships within Europe and further afield", including Africa, the Middle East, Canada and South America, all of which are represented in the OIF.

"With Brexit, given we'll be the only native English-speaking country in the EU, we need to place greater emphasis on languages," said McEntee, admitting that she herself did "not speak it as well as I should.

She said that joining the OIF was also a way to boost ties with France, which has steadfastly backed Ireland's demand that any Brexit divorce deal avoid creating new barriers between British-controlled Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

"That relationship (with France) is strong and this is just another opportunity to strengthen it," she said.

French is currently the world's fifth-most spoken language after Mandarin Chinese, English, Spanish and Arabic, according to official French estimates based on the population of countries where French is an official language.

President Emmanuel Macron is anxious to get more people speaking his native tongue, particularly in Africa, seen as a wellspring of potential new French speakers.

According to the OIF, 12 percent of the Irish and 13 percent of the Maltese are francophone -- more than Moldova, a full member of the OIF where only two percent of the population speak the language.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.