Castaner named interior minister as Macron reshuffles cabinet

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris Motor Show looks to our future on four-wheels
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, speaks next to an electric show car called Renault K-ZE at the Paris Motor Show on 1 October 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Living the life of a teenage Kurdish fighter - Kobane Pt.2
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris Motor Show looks to our future on four-wheels
  • media
    International report
    The role of Syria’s Kurdish women - Kobane Pt.1
  • media
    International media
    Community radio serves Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazaar
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s go to Madagascar!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
French politics Emmanuel Macron Parliament Cabinet

Castaner named interior minister as Macron reshuffles cabinet

By
media French Junior Minister for the Relations with Parliament, Christophe Castaner leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French president Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government on Tuesday after two weeks of fevered speculation about the changes, which will see former Socialist MP Christophe Castaner take up the key position of interior minister.

The reshuffle was forced by the unexpected resignation of former interior minister Gerard Collomb on 2nd of October, a major blow to Macron as the 40-year-old head of state struggles with record low polling figures.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire, who has spearheaded Macron's eurozone reform push, and foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian retained their posts.

The MoDem parliamentary leader Marc Fesneau becomes minister in charge of relations with parliament and replaces Christophe Castaner.

The reshuffle also sees Françoise Nyssen leave culture, while Jacques Mazzard (Cohesion of the Territories) and Stéphane Traver (Agriculture) will also be moved, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

The head of the directorate-general for internal security (DGSI), Laurent Nunez will second the former secretary of state for relations with the parliament and current delegate general of La République en Marche (REM).

The Minister for Agriculture, Stéphane Travert, hands his portfolio to the former leader of the Socialist senators and current senator for the Drôme department, Didier Guillaume

The Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, stays where he is, but sees his portfolio expanded and is joined by a secretary of state for youth and the establishment of the universal national service (UNS), the LaRem Gabriel Attal.

Jacqueline Gourault replaces Jacques Mézard at the ministry for cohesion of territories and relations with local authorities, with Sébastien Lecornu and Julien Denormandie appointed state ministers.

The deputy for Agir (center-right) Franck Riester replaces the Minister of Culture Françoise Nyssen, who was weakened by a real estate controversy in recent weeks.

The announcement puts an end to two weeks of discussions between the head of state and the Prime Minister about the reshuffle that was necessitated by the resignation of Gérard Collomb.

France’s leader had been expected to announce the revamp last week, but said he wanted to take more time to ensure the right decisions were made. Opponents said that raised questions about the depth of experience in his party. An official in Macron’s office described the new cabinet as “dynamic”.

“We have both incoming names with a reputation in their areas of expertise, which will strengthen the government’s efficiency and others who have a broader profile,” the official said.

A slowing economy and concerns about spending power in France, coupled with a series of verbal gaffes that have given ammunition to his opponents, have also served to undermine his popularity.

Macron's polling numbers have slumped to their lowest level since his electoral victory in May 2017, with surveys showing that only around 30 percent of French voters have a positive view of his presidency.

(with AFP, Reuters)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.