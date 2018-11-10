Trump slams French calls for European army, snubs Paris Peace Forum

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The quiz is back!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris exhibition maps out post-WWI turmoil in the east
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Can democracy work in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
United States France Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron

Trump slams French calls for European army, snubs Paris Peace Forum

By
media The US president and his wife board Air Force One for Paris, 9 November 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The US President Donald Trump has arrived in France to mark the centennial of the end of World War I, kicking off his visit with an attack on President Emmanuel Macron, over his calls to boost Europe’s military.

No sooner had Air Force One hit the Paris tarmac than Trump tweeted that Macron’s calls for a “real European army” to reduce reliance on the US were “insulting”.

The French President said on Tuesday, "We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America."
 

Trump insulted by French calls for European army


Macron also hinted that under Trump the US had become a less reliable military partner. "When I see President Trump announcing that he's quitting a major disarmament treaty which was formed after the 1980s euro-missile crisis that hit Europe, who is the main victim? Europe and its security,” he said.
 

Reinvent multilateralism

 
Trump is to hold talks with Macron on Saturday before taking part memorial services, including the main ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War on 11 November. He will also attend a US Veterans Day ceremony in a US cemetery in the Paris suburb of Suresnes, but will leave France before the Paris Peace Forum, which the French President has organised as the main focus of the gathering.

Some 60 world leaders will be present at the forum, which aims to "reinvent multilateralism" and to encourage collective decision-making in order to avoid the mistakes of past that led to the 1914-18 war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the commemoration and the forum, but Trump has said he will not be holding talks with his Russian counterpart.

The thorny subject of alleged collusion between Moscow and Trump’s campaign in the 2016 presidential election has once again been thrust to the forefront of US politics, after the Republican president sacked his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, in the wake of midterm elections that saw Democrats regain the House of Representatives. Trump had been infuriated with Sessions for recusing himself from overseeing the probe into Russian meddling, led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.